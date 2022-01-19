Dr. Katherine Little, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Little, MD
Dr. Katherine Little, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dallas - Baylor University Medical Center3417 Gaston Ave Ste 790, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 821-5266
- Baylor University Medical Center
Dr. Little performed my first colonoscopy back in 2000, then follow up in 2003. She is a wonderful doctor and I was so disappointed to hear that she has retired. I was hoping to see her when I returned from living in Florida, but I wish her all the best in retirement!
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Southwestern
- Southwestern Med Sch
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Little has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Little accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Little has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Little on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.
