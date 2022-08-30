Dr. Katherine Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Lin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Xenia, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center, Kettering Health Greene Memorial and Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
Ob/Gyn of Greene County in Xenia121 S PROGRESS DR, Xenia, OH 45385 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Ob/Gyn of Greene County at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2350 Miami Valley Dr, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I felt so comfortable talking to Dr. Lin and she explained everything to me. I am extremely happy that I am now under her care. Because ever since my OBGYN retired I was having a hard time trying to decide who to go to and I'm so happy I chose her. I highly recommend her to others because she explains everything and really cares about her patients.
About Dr. Katherine Lin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1437118858
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
