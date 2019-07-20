Dr. Lantsman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Lantsman, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Lantsman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 20 Park Plz Ste 473, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 996-0074
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient if Dr Lantsman for almost two years now. For ten years I saw doctor after doctor for symptoms that became worse over time. No one was able to find a reason for my symptoms; in fact the primary care physician I had for twenty five years told me she had done every possible test, and she was washing her hands of me. I got to the point of accepting that feeling better was not an option. At the urging of a family member I saw Dr Lantsman. I can honestly say I have been given my life back! Dr Lantsman has worked with me tirelessly to help me regain my health. She is brilliant and kind, and always accessible. I look forward to my visits with her and her administrative assistant. I cannot recommend Dr Lantsman more highly. You do have to pay out of pocket, but she provides the billing information to submit to your insurance company. And she works with you to help lower the cost of testing, medications and supplements. For next, regaining my health and stamina has
About Dr. Katherine Lantsman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
