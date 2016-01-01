Dr. Katherine Lanning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Lanning, MD
Dr. Katherine Lanning, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Katherine Lanning MD285 Boulevard NE, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 256-4400
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1164869756
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
