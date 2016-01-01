See All Neurologists in Atlanta, GA
Neurology
Dr. Katherine Lanning, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Lanning works at Katherine Lanning MD in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Katherine Lanning MD
    Katherine Lanning MD
    285 Boulevard NE, Atlanta, GA 30312 (404) 256-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Katherine Lanning, MD

    Neurology
    9 years of experience
    English
    1164869756
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Board Certifications
    Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Lanning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Lanning has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lanning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Lanning works at Katherine Lanning MD in Atlanta, GA.

    Dr. Lanning has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

