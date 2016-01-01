Dr. Katherine Kwiatkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwiatkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Kwiatkowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Kwiatkowski, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Champaign, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital.
Dr. Kwiatkowski works at
Locations
Carle Champaign on Mattis1802 S Mattis Ave, Champaign, IL 61821 Directions (217) 365-2855Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pm
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pharmacy795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2904
Hospital Affiliations
- Carle Foundation Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Katherine Kwiatkowski, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1003076399
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwiatkowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwiatkowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwiatkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwiatkowski works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwiatkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwiatkowski.
