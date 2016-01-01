See All Psychiatrists in Danvers, MA
Dr. Katherine Kozitza, MD

Psychiatry

Overview

Dr. Katherine Kozitza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danvers, MA. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School.

Dr. Kozitza works at Psychiatric Partners of Essex County LLC in Danvers, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Partners of Essex County LLC
    140 Commonwealth Ave Ste 109B, Danvers, MA 01923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 599-7090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Treatment frequency



Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Katherine Kozitza, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1164469433
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Boston University Med Center Hospital
    • University of Massachusetts Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kozitza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kozitza works at Psychiatric Partners of Essex County LLC in Danvers, MA. View the full address on Dr. Kozitza’s profile.

    Dr. Kozitza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozitza.

