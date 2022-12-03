Overview

Dr. Katherine Kowalczyk, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM), Medical education and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Kowalczyk works at SHMG OB/GYN - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.