Dr. Katherine Kowalczyk, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Kowalczyk, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Kowalczyk, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM), Medical education and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Kowalczyk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Shmg Ob Gyn2750 E Beltline Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kowalczyk?
Love her and trust her completely. I believe she truly cares and listens with a tender heart and gives expert care.
About Dr. Katherine Kowalczyk, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1295997633
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)
- SCS/MSUCOM/Metro Health - University of Michigan (GME)
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM), Medical education
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowalczyk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kowalczyk accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kowalczyk using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kowalczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kowalczyk works at
Dr. Kowalczyk has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalczyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalczyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalczyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalczyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.