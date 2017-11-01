Overview

Dr. Katherine Kotcherian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Kotcherian works at Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.