Dr. Katherine Kostakos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Kostakos works at Montefiore Medical Group-Riverdale in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.