Overview

Dr. Katherine Kobza, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Riverview Health.



Dr. Kobza works at Champaign Dental Group in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.