Dr. Katherine King, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Katherine King, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. King works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Bronchoprovocation Test
Home Sleep Study
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Bronchoprovocation Test
Home Sleep Study

Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Katherine King, MD
About Dr. Katherine King, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Pulmonology
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154413037
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Childrens Hospital
Residency
  • University Of Minnesota
Medical Education
  • Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Katherine King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. King has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. King works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. King’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

