Overview

Dr. Katherine Katsoyannis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Katsoyannis works at Geri Care Limited in Park Ridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.