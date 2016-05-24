Overview

Dr. Katherine Kasik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Kasik works at Cascade Physicians PC in Portland, OR with other offices in Tualatin, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.