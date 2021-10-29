Overview

Dr. Katherine Kane, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne.



Dr. Kane works at Fort Worth Vascular Clinic in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Burleson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.