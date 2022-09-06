See All Internal Medicine Doctors in La Grange, KY
Dr. Katherine Jett, MD

Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Katherine Jett, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.

Dr. Jett works at Baptist Health Medical Group in La Grange, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group
    1023 New Moody Ln Ste 201, La Grange, KY 40031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health La Grange
  • Baptist Health Louisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Hyperkalemia
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Hyperkalemia

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Hyperkalemia
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Autonomic Disorders
Bedsores
Bedwetting
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chickenpox
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Erectile Dysfunction
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Partial Lung Collapse
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Pregnancy Test
Pulmonary Function Test
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Syncytial
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Sep 06, 2022
I visit Dr. Jett about every 3 months for continued medical attention to my numerous issues. I've been seeing Dr. Jett as my Primary Care physician for nearly 10 years, and feel blessed to have her in my life. She is on top of the many medications/interactions, related issues, and need to keep up treatments and tests. There is no doubt she cares for me, and it is a great comfort to know that she will help me through the many vicissitudes of being in my late 70's. In this day where we frequently have to questions the quality of service, or care, or product, it is a joy to count Dr. Jett as a primary support system in my life. Thank you Baptist Health for supporting the work of this exemplary physician; she is a feather in your cap to be sure!
Dr. Rosemarie Smead — Sep 06, 2022
About Dr. Katherine Jett, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1801917570
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Katherine Jett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jett works at Baptist Health Medical Group in La Grange, KY. View the full address on Dr. Jett’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jett.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

