Dr. Katherine Jelinek, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Katherine Jelinek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Jelinek works at Northwestern Medicine in Naperville, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL and Winfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    636 Raymond Dr Ste 204, Naperville, IL 60563
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    302 Randall Rd Ste 105, Geneva, IL 60134
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 420, Winfield, IL 60190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Hernia

Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Achalasia
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Celiac Disease
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Biopsy
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Function Test
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Megacolon
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
pH Probe
Pouchitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Cigna-HealthSpring
    CorVel
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HAP Insurance
    HealthLink
    HFN
    Humana
    LifeSynch
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Private HealthCare Systems
    UniCare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Viant

    Aug 25, 2022
    Dr. Jelinek is by far the best doctor I have ever encountered. I have been to Johns Hopkins, the Cleveland Clinic, and Mayo. She possesses that rare combination of brilliant clinical acumen while having such a warm and comfortable bedside manner. I recommend her without reservations whatsoever.
    About Dr. Katherine Jelinek, MD

    Internal Medicine
    22 years of experience
    English
    1750468591
    Education & Certifications

    University of Illinois at Chicago
    UIC Med Ctr
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Dr. Katherine Jelinek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jelinek is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Jelinek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jelinek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jelinek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jelinek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jelinek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jelinek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

