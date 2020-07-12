Dr. Katherine Inouye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inouye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Inouye, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Inouye, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
South Bay Nikkei Pediatric Medical Group3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 144, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 326-3396
Nikkei Pediatric Medical Group1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 635, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 617-7073
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We love our child's doctor! She is who we go to with both of our kids and she is amazing. Great with kids and parents.
About Dr. Katherine Inouye, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Japanese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Dr. Inouye has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inouye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inouye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Inouye speaks Japanese.
Dr. Inouye has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inouye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inouye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inouye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.