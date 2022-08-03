Dr. Husk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Husk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Husk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 391 Myrtle Ave Ste 200, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-4942
- 2 25 Hackett Blvd Ste 300B, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5185
- 3 453 Route 146 Ste 100, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 264-1900
The Albany Med Division of Adult Endocrinology - Latham713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 306, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 264-5053
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Husk is a extremely qualified in her field of medicine. She has helped me tremendously with an ongoing difficult diagnosis. She is very thorough when giving you information and listens to your questions and addresses your concerns. She promptly responds to questions in the portal.
About Dr. Katherine Husk, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Husk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Husk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Husk has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Husk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Husk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husk.
