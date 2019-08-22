Dr. Hott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Hott, MD
Dr. Katherine Hott, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
- 1 824 E Franklin St Ste B, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 435-3238
Extremely well qualified. Went to her for many years.
About Dr. Katherine Hott, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Hott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hott. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hott.
