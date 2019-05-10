Overview

Dr. Katherine Homrok, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.



Dr. Homrok works at Metro Family Practice, Inc in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.