Dr. Katherine Holcomb, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Katherine Holcomb, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their residency with Sint Luke's-Roosevelt Of Columbia University

Dr. Holcomb works at Pure Dermatology by Dr. Kate Zibilich Holcomb in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pure Dermatology by Dr. Kate Zibilich Holcomb
    3100 Galleria Dr Ste 203, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 226-7873
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Acne Scars
Dermatitis
Acne
Acne Scars

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Scars
Actinic Keratosis
Aging Face
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Broken Blood Vessels
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Juvéderm Ultra
Juvederm Ultra Plus
Juvéderm Volbella
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Microneedling
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Pityriasis Rosea
Premature Aging
Restylane Defyne
Restylane Lyft
Restylane Refyne
Restylane® Injections
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Infections
Spider Veins
Sun-Damaged Skin
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
truSculpt™ System
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Vollure
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 21, 2016
    Staff is so friendly and professional. They make sure to answer any questions or concerns with the utmost respect and compassion. They are also very efficient in the appointments. In and out, for sure!
    Rosa in New Orleans, LA — Jul 21, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Katherine Holcomb, MD
    About Dr. Katherine Holcomb, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861668808
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sint Luke's-Roosevelt Of Columbia University
    Internship
    • Tulane University Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Holcomb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holcomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holcomb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holcomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holcomb works at Pure Dermatology by Dr. Kate Zibilich Holcomb in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Holcomb’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Holcomb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holcomb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holcomb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holcomb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

