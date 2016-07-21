Dr. Katherine Holcomb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holcomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Holcomb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Holcomb, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their residency with Sint Luke's-Roosevelt Of Columbia University
Dr. Holcomb works at
Locations
Pure Dermatology by Dr. Kate Zibilich Holcomb3100 Galleria Dr Ste 203, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 226-7873Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is so friendly and professional. They make sure to answer any questions or concerns with the utmost respect and compassion. They are also very efficient in the appointments. In and out, for sure!
About Dr. Katherine Holcomb, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sint Luke's-Roosevelt Of Columbia University
- Tulane University Hospital
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holcomb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holcomb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holcomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Holcomb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holcomb.
