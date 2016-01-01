Overview

Dr. Kathie Hermayer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Hermayer works at MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.