Overview

Dr. Katherine Herdzik, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Herdzik works at Troy Medical Group in Troy, NY with other offices in Mechanicville, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.