Dr. Katherine Hein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Katherine Hein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Katherine D Hein MD PC117 W Central St Ste F, Natick, MA 01760 Directions (508) 875-7777
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I can’t say enough good words about Dr. Hein. She has truly changed my life. Since I was younger I always had extremely large breasts. It always bothered me and made me feel a little less confident in my overall look. I’ve never had a surgery before my breast reduction and became ok with the idea of having large breasts for the rest of my life. Dr. hein was supportive of the entire process as I navigated my way with the insurance company to get my surgery approved. Her staff is also amazing! They are all so nice and so friendly when you go to the office. It’s been 3 months since my breast reduction and I’m so happy with the results. I can’t stop talking about my surgery and Dr.Hein. She is amazing at what she does and is great with people! I would highly recommend her if you are considering a reduction.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, French and Portuguese
- New Engl Deaconess Med Center
- New Engl Deaconess Hosp
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Yale University
