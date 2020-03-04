Dr. Harding has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Harding, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Harding, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.

Locations
1
Northern Westchester Hospital400 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 666-1036
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Harding the first time this morning. I have read a few reviews on her before my visit that were not kind or favorable. After my visit/session with her, I am most happy to say that those review are completely inaccurate. She is a kind, sensitive, professional Psychiatrist who is relaxed with her patient. She really makes you feel comfortable as she asks questions about how you you feeling and other related questions. She is prompt and I don't think I waited more than a few minutes for my appointment. Bottom line, I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Katherine Harding, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Harding. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.