Dr. Katherine Hamming, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
5 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Katherine Hamming, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grayslake, IL. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Hamming works at Northwestern Medical Group in Grayslake, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL, Niles, IL, Libertyville, IL, Skokie, IL, Park Ridge, IL, Highland Park, IL and Hoffman Estates, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Grayslake Office
    1475 E Belvidere Rd, Grayslake, IL 60030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
    Tuesday
    2:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ear, Nose & Throat Specialist of Illinois
    2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 2260, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Niles
    8780 W Golf Rd, Niles, IL 60714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 266-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    Libertyville Office
    1900 Hollister Dr Ste 220, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
  5. 5
    Skokie Office
    4905 Old Orchard Ctr, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  6. 6
    Park Ridge Office
    1675 Dempster St Fl 3, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
    Monday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
  7. 7
    Highland Park Office
    767 Park Ave W Ste B300, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
    Tuesday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
  8. 8
    Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists of Illinois
    2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 1150, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Earwax Buildup

Otitis Media
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Earwax Buildup
Common Cold
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bell's Palsy
Big Ears
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cleft Lip
Cleft Lip and Palate
Cleft Palate
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
Facial Fracture
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngitis
Nasal Obstruction
Nasal Polyp
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Cyst
Sinus Disorders
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Snoring
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 08, 2020
    She is fantastic!!
    Jennifer (Joseph) Adams — Sep 08, 2020
    About Dr. Katherine Hamming, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861684334
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Hamming, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamming has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamming works at Northwestern Medical Group in Grayslake, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL, Niles, IL, Libertyville, IL, Skokie, IL, Park Ridge, IL, Highland Park, IL and Hoffman Estates, IL. View the full addresses on Dr. Hamming’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamming. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamming.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

