Dr. Katherine Hamming, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Hamming, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grayslake, IL. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Hamming works at
Locations
-
1
Grayslake Office1475 E Belvidere Rd, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 674-5585Tuesday2:00am - 5:00pmFriday2:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Ear, Nose & Throat Specialist of Illinois2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 2260, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 674-5585Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Niles8780 W Golf Rd, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (847) 266-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
4
Libertyville Office1900 Hollister Dr Ste 220, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 674-5585
-
5
Skokie Office4905 Old Orchard Ctr, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 674-5585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
6
Park Ridge Office1675 Dempster St Fl 3, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 674-5585Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:00pm
-
7
Highland Park Office767 Park Ave W Ste B300, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 674-5585Tuesday2:00pm - 5:00pmThursday2:00pm - 5:00pmFriday2:00pm - 5:00pm
-
8
Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists of Illinois2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 1150, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 674-5585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is fantastic!!
About Dr. Katherine Hamming, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- English
- 1861684334
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
