Dr. Katherine Gillaspy, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Katherine Gillaspy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.

Dr. Gillaspy works at Genesis OB/GYN in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Genesis OB/GYN Northwest
    6261 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 277, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 498-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Genesis OB/GYN South Tucson
    344 W Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 795-0771

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Perinatal Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Associated Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 15, 2022
    I always am so welcomed at this location office under the care of Miss Gillaspy. Her ear is very inclined to respect client preservation and understanding the importance of situation handlement with womens health. As regards to my body, NATURALLY I respond applicabley, the showmanship responce is VERY intented to the demeanor of patient relations. I HONESTLY feel I am being pampered, led, or actively heard. And concern and consideration is available. They always make sure that my needs are met and expediently! I can’t compliment more! SAFE Pleasant experience. The patient portal is also easy to access. Congrats on new suite (office) swell! Pro women’s rights!
    Michelle — Jul 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Katherine Gillaspy, MD
    About Dr. Katherine Gillaspy, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174727754
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The University Of Texas Medical Branch
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Gillaspy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillaspy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gillaspy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gillaspy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillaspy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillaspy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillaspy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillaspy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

