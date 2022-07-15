Overview

Dr. Katherine Gillaspy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.



Dr. Gillaspy works at Genesis OB/GYN in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.