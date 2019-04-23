Dr. Katherine Friedman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Friedman, DDS
Dr. Katherine Friedman, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Turlock, CA.
Crawford Chiropractic895 E Main St, Turlock, CA 95380 Directions (209) 252-0846
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
Dr Kate Friedman and her team take great care of me. As an adult I needed braces and I am very happy I selected them for the job. Compliments I receive confirm my feelings that my smile looks great. I have never had to wait more than a couple of minutes when I arrive for an appointment. I usually don’t even have time to sit down before being called in, and this is a busy office with all treatment stations generally in use. I highly recommend Dr Friedman to everyone.
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.