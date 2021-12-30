Overview

Dr. Katherine French, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. French works at Clarkston Medical Group in Clarkston, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.