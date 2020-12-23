Overview

Dr. Katherine Freeman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo, Mount Sinai Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Freeman works at Mount Sinai Manhasset Medical Associates in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.