Dr. Katherine Freeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Freeman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo, Mount Sinai Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Freeman works at
Locations
Mount Sinai Manhasset Medical Associates1615 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 627-3717
Manhasset Medical Associates1155 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 627-3717
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have tried numerous gastroenterologists, and was never happy until I met with Dr. Freeman. She is kind and understanding. She really listens to her patients. Absolutely would recommend.
About Dr. Katherine Freeman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1770752594
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman works at
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.