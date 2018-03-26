Overview

Dr. Katherine Fitzgerald, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Fitzgerald works at MEDICAL HILLS INTERNISTS in Bloomington, IL with other offices in Canton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.