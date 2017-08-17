Dr. Finn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Finn, DO
Overview
Dr. Katherine Finn, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Locations
Univ. Rheumatologists1611 W Harrison St Ste 510, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She's friendly understanding and impathetic to your needs and makes herself available via email through the medical portal if need be I always appreciate a doctor who really tries to help you and treats you well .
About Dr. Katherine Finn, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1053549642
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finn has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Finn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finn.
