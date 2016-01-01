Dr. Katherine Fields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Fields, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Fields, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Fields works at
Locations
Harbin Clinic At Cartersville150 Gentilly Blvd, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (678) 721-9433
Harbin Clinic Gi Lab Cartersville200 Gentilly Blvd, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (470) 490-6860Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Katherine Fields, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1184784464
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
