Overview

Dr. Katherine Ferris, MD is a Dermatologist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ferris works at Escondido Dermatology in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.