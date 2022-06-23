Dr. Katherine Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Evans, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Evans, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Pennsylvania Dermatology Group, PC2301 Huntingdon Pike Ste 202, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and highly professional doctor. Dr. Evans thank you very much.
About Dr. Katherine Evans, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.