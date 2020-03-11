See All Dermatologists in Lansing, MI
Dermatology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Katherine English, DO is a Dermatologist in Lansing, MI. 

Dr. English works at Practice in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jones Vision Center
    1515 Lake Lansing Rd Ste F1, Lansing, MI 48912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 487-6511

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Itchy Skin
Hair Loss
Warts
Itchy Skin
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 11, 2020
    I have visited Dr English several times in the last few years and have a great respect for her.
    Rick Anthony — Mar 11, 2020
    About Dr. Katherine English, DO

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1871542597
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine English, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. English is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. English has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. English has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. English has seen patients for Warts, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. English on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. English. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. English.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. English, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. English appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

