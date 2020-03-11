Dr. Katherine English, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. English is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine English, DO
Dr. Katherine English, DO is a Dermatologist in Lansing, MI.
Jones Vision Center1515 Lake Lansing Rd Ste F1, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 487-6511
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have visited Dr English several times in the last few years and have a great respect for her.
Dr. English has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. English accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. English has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. English has seen patients for Warts, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. English on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. English. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. English.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. English, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. English appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.