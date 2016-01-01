Dr. Katherine Ender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Ender, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Ender, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Ender works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-8509
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ender?
About Dr. Katherine Ender, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043323108
Education & Certifications
- Children's Memorial Hospital, Chicago, Il
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ender accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ender works at
Dr. Ender has seen patients for Anemia and Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ender speaks Spanish.
Dr. Ender has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.