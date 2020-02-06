Dr. Katherine Dykes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dykes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Dykes, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Dykes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.

Locations
Franklin Womens Center Pllc4155 CAROTHERS PKWY, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 794-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is compassionate and caring and made me feel very comfortable. She talked thru a variety of options with me and helped me make the right choice for me. I feel very lucky I was referred to her.
About Dr. Katherine Dykes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dykes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dykes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dykes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dykes has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dykes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Dykes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dykes.
