Dr. Katherine Durnen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2 (4)
Dr. Katherine Durnen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. 

Dr. Durnen works at Inpatient Medicine Associates in Bowling Green, KY.

    Medical Center At Bowling Green
    250 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 (270) 579-8787
    Atalla Plastic Surgery Center
    1048 Ashley St Ste 303, Bowling Green, KY 42103 (707) 968-9602

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  The Medical Center At Bowling Green

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Burn Injuries
Breast Reduction
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Localized Fat Deposits
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark
Blepharoplasty
Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reconstruction
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Cancer
Eyelid Surgery
Facial Reconstruction
Gynecomastia Repair
Hidradenitis
Labiaplasty
Lip, Excision or Resection
Liposuction
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nipple Reconstruction
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis
Skin Grafts
Spider Veins
Third-Degree Burns
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 24, 2018
    Where do I begin Dr. Huber is an amazing plastic Surgeon! I knew I wanted her to be apart of my major reconstructive surgery for massive weight loss. Dr. Huber is truly an artist! She is A plus from start to finish. She listens to your needs and expectations, responds with realistic outcomes, the in and outs of surgery, and is there every step of the way. I would trust her time and time again for all my surgery needs. I can't thank her enough for the new life she has created for me.
    Jennifer Meyers in Saint Petersburg, FL — Dec 24, 2018
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    English
    1386986040
    Education & Certifications

    Plastic Surgery
    Dr. Durnen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Durnen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Durnen works at Inpatient Medicine Associates in Bowling Green, KY.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Durnen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durnen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durnen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

