Dr. Katherine Durham, MD
Dr. Katherine Durham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Unity Health- White County Medical Center.
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Searcy (Unity Health Cardiology Clinic)711 Santa Fe Dr, Searcy, AR 72143 Directions
She takes time to listen! She seems genuinely concerned about your health and wants to do the best possible for you. She doesn't brush you off.
About Dr. Katherine Durham, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1275757437
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Unity Health- White County Medical Center
Dr. Durham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Durham using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Durham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durham has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Durham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durham.
