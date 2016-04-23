Overview

Dr. Katherine Durham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Unity Health- White County Medical Center.



Dr. Durham works at CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Searcy (Unity Health Cardiology Clinic) in Searcy, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

