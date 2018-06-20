See All Ophthalmologists in Towson, MD
Dr. Katherine Duncan, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Katherine Duncan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Towson, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Chalazion and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    8625 Pleasant Plains Rd, Towson, MD 21286 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 828-5558

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Excision of Chalazion
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Excision of Chalazion
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Drusen
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Stye
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Duncan?

    Jun 20, 2018
    We saw Dr. Duncan for a last minute 2nd opinion for my mom. Dr. Duncan was very kind, explained everything in detail and did not rush us. Dr. Duncan performed a procedure in office that same day, saving us from having to do it outpatient at another hospital the following week. She called with testing results, referred us to the next specialist and contacted them to provide the history and scheduled the appt. for us. The office staff were very pleasant and accommodating too.
    Ann in Timonium, MD — Jun 20, 2018
    About Dr. Katherine Duncan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407113566
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duncan has seen patients for Excision of Chalazion and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

