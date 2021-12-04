Dr. Katherine Disano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Disano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Disano, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Disano, MD is a Dermatologist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center.
Locations
Walk-in Primary Care- Westlake Health Center38 Main St Ste 300, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (216) 778-3376
MetroHealth Department of Dermatology2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-3376Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Metrohealth Brunswick Health Center1299 Industrial Pkwy N Fl 2, Brunswick, OH 44212 Directions (216) 957-1450
Hospital Affiliations
- Main Campus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Dr. Disano because of high recommendations. My expectations were exceeded. She was the most personable doctor I have ever seen. She discussed my condition with me and suggested treatment options plainly and directly. Following her patient treatments I am very pleased with the outcome.
About Dr. Katherine Disano, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1053604207
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Disano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Disano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Disano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Disano has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Disano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Disano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Disano.
