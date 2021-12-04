Overview

Dr. Katherine Disano, MD is a Dermatologist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center.



Dr. Disano works at The MetroHealth System in Westlake, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH and Brunswick, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.