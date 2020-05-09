Overview

Dr. Katherine Diase, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Diase works at Southwest OB/GYN Associates in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.