Dr. Katherine Diase, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Diase, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Diase works at
Locations
Sugar Land Office16651 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 774-5131Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love Dr. Diase! Although she was unable to deliver our first child due to an unplanned emergency c-section, she has always been super helpful, patient, and answers all of my questions. I look forward to her delivering our second child!
About Dr. Katherine Diase, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
1003807801
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Houston, Memorial Hermann Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diase has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diase has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diase on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diase speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Diase. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diase.
