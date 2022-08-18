See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Saint Charles, MO
Dr. Katherine Dewey, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Katherine Dewey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Dewey works at SSM Health in Saint Charles, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ssm Health Medical Group
    1475 Kisker Rd Ste 200, Saint Charles, MO 63304

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Essence Healthcare
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 18, 2022
    Have been seeing Dr. Dewey for the last 4 years and even when I moved I continued to drive the 45 minutes to see her. She is an amazing obgyn, down to earth and sympathetic. When I first met her she didn't seem as open until we started talking more and had a few laughs. She is pretty funny. She would still be my doctor if it wasn't for the fact that she doesn't deliver anymore.
    About Dr. Katherine Dewey, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Dewey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dewey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dewey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dewey has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dewey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

