Overview

Dr. Katherine Dempster, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Dempster works at Legacy Medical Group - Emanuel in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.