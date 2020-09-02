Overview

Dr. Katherine Day, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital, UM Upper Chesapeake Health and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Day works at North Bay ENT & Audiology in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Rosedale, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.