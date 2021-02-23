Dr. Dahlberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Dahlberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Dahlberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Columbia, SC.
Locations
Southeastern Neurology & Memory Clinic146 E Hospital Dr Ste 120A, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-7076
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and very nice
About Dr. Katherine Dahlberg, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dahlberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dahlberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dahlberg has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dahlberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahlberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahlberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahlberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahlberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.