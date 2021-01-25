Dr. Katherine Dadisman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dadisman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Dadisman, DO
Overview
Dr. Katherine Dadisman, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
Optic Shoppe1301 2nd Ave SW, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 462-2229Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
Womens Care Florida LLC34041 US Highway 19 N Ste C, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 281-9649
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dadisman always makes you feel comfortable and takes time to answer any questions or concerns. Office staff very courteous, professional & keeps you informed.
About Dr. Katherine Dadisman, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dadisman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dadisman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dadisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dadisman has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dadisman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dadisman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dadisman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dadisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dadisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.