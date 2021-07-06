See All Podiatrists in Lafayette, IN
Podiatry
Overview

Dr. Katherine Cummins, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .

Dr. Cummins works at Greater Lafayette Foot Care in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Greater Lafayette Foot Care
    1345 Unity Pl Ste 225, Lafayette, IN 47905

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Franciscan Health Lafayette East 

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Stress Fracture of Foot
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Fracture
Arthritis of the Foot
Bunion Surgery
Diabetic Foot Conditions
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Sprain
Foot Surgery
Foot Wounds
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Sever's Disease
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Encore
    Humana
    MDwise
    Medicaid
    PHCS
    Sagamore Health Network
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 06, 2021
    She has always been helpful, explains things well and never feel rushed.
    About Dr. Katherine Cummins, DPM

    Podiatry
    English
    1013357714
    Education & Certifications

    Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
    William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
    Purdue University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Cummins, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cummins is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Cummins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cummins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Cummins works at Greater Lafayette Foot Care in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Cummins's profile.

    Dr. Cummins has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cummins on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cummins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cummins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cummins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cummins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

