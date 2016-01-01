Dr. Katherine Corbyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corbyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Corbyons, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Corbyons, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Locations
Childrens Urology Group4712 N Armenia Ave Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 874-7500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Katherine Corbyons, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1962631994
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corbyons has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corbyons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corbyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corbyons has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corbyons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Corbyons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corbyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corbyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corbyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.